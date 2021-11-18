Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,352 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Dada Nexus were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DADA. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 224.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 30,313 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the first quarter worth about $1,632,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dada Nexus during the first quarter worth about $3,358,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Dada Nexus by 35.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dada Nexus during the first quarter worth about $5,498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.88% of the company’s stock.

DADA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Dada Nexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $31.60 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dada Nexus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.12.

Shares of Dada Nexus stock opened at $23.23 on Thursday. Dada Nexus Limited has a 12-month low of $17.57 and a 12-month high of $61.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.54.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($1.91). The company had revenue of $228.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.08 million. Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 35.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.94%. On average, research analysts predict that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

