Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON:DMGT) Increases Dividend to GBX 17.30 Per Share

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON:DMGT) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 17.30 ($0.23) per share on Friday, February 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. This is an increase from Daily Mail and General Trust’s previous dividend of $7.60. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:DMGT traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,108 ($14.48). The company had a trading volume of 620,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,455. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,099.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,016.44. Daily Mail and General Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 657 ($8.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,178 ($15.39). The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01.

About Daily Mail and General Trust

Daily Mail and General Trust plc manage a portfolio of companies that provides information, analysis, insight, events, news, and entertainment services to businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates in five divisions: Insurance Risk, Property Information, EdTech, Events and Exhibitions, and Consumer Media.

