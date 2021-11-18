Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. cut its stake in shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,827 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 8,545 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.26% of Danaos worth $4,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Danaos by 0.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,118 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Danaos during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaos during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Danaos by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 89,623 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in Danaos by 30.4% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 7,711 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. 61.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DAC opened at $72.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Danaos Co. has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $89.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.56.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $2.06. Danaos had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 156.54%. The company had revenue of $195.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaos Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Danaos from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Danaos from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

