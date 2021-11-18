DAOventures Price Tops $0.13 on Top Exchanges (DVD)

DAOventures (CURRENCY:DVD) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 18th. DAOventures has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and $128,942.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAOventures coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000228 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DAOventures has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005510 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000174 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001246 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00011906 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004779 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00006051 BTC.

About DAOventures

DVD is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao . The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

Buying and Selling DAOventures

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOventures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

