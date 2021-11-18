Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Data Storage had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 2.20%.

Shares of OTCMKTS DTST opened at $4.35 on Thursday. Data Storage has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $13.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.48 and a 200-day moving average of $4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $29.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.00 and a beta of 1.07.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Data Storage in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Data Storage stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Data Storage Co. (OTCMKTS:DTST) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 115,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.73% of Data Storage as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

About Data Storage

Data Storage Corp. engages in the provision of business continuity services. These services include disaster recovery, infrastructure as a service, and cyber security. Its other services and solutions include data protection services; data center and security; voice and data solutions; and email archival solution.

