Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Data Storage had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 2.20%.
Shares of OTCMKTS DTST opened at $4.35 on Thursday. Data Storage has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $13.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.48 and a 200-day moving average of $4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $29.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.00 and a beta of 1.07.
Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Data Storage in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.
About Data Storage
Data Storage Corp. engages in the provision of business continuity services. These services include disaster recovery, infrastructure as a service, and cyber security. Its other services and solutions include data protection services; data center and security; voice and data solutions; and email archival solution.
