David Alan Thomas Sells 20,000 Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer David Alan Thomas sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.85, for a total transaction of C$236,922.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,374,622.20.
David Alan Thomas also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 10th, David Alan Thomas sold 15,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.38, for a total transaction of C$110,715.00.
- On Wednesday, September 1st, David Alan Thomas sold 15,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.88, for a total transaction of C$103,210.50.
- On Monday, August 30th, David Alan Thomas sold 15,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.58, for a total transaction of C$98,730.00.
PEY traded down C$0.27 on Thursday, hitting C$11.35. The company had a trading volume of 922,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,492. The firm has a market cap of C$1.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.28. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 1 year low of C$2.71 and a 1 year high of C$11.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.30 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.02.
About Peyto Exploration & Development
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.
