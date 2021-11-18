David Alan Thomas Sells 20,000 Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer David Alan Thomas sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.85, for a total transaction of C$236,922.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,374,622.20.

David Alan Thomas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, David Alan Thomas sold 15,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.38, for a total transaction of C$110,715.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, David Alan Thomas sold 15,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.88, for a total transaction of C$103,210.50.

On Monday, August 30th, David Alan Thomas sold 15,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.58, for a total transaction of C$98,730.00.

PEY traded down C$0.27 on Thursday, hitting C$11.35. The company had a trading volume of 922,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,492. The firm has a market cap of C$1.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.28. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 1 year low of C$2.71 and a 1 year high of C$11.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.30 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.02.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PEY shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.05.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

