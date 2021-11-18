David B. Blundin Purchases 12,673 Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Director David B. Blundin purchased 12,673 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.85 per share, with a total value of $200,867.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ EVER opened at $15.74 on Thursday. EverQuote, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.04 and a twelve month high of $54.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.50.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 18.71% and a negative net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. EverQuote’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVER. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in EverQuote by 26.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,601,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,833,000 after acquiring an additional 332,492 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its stake in EverQuote by 38.0% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,131,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,085,000 after acquiring an additional 311,561 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in EverQuote by 449.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 335,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 274,176 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in EverQuote during the third quarter valued at about $4,990,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in EverQuote by 599.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 300,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,811,000 after acquiring an additional 257,252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.95% of the company’s stock.

EVER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their price target on EverQuote from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut EverQuote from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on EverQuote from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on EverQuote from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

