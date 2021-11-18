David C. Long Purchases 5,000 Shares of Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) Stock

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) CFO David C. Long acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $81,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE SRLP opened at $16.00 on Thursday. Sprague Resources LP has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $29.43. The company has a market cap of $419.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.14.

Get Sprague Resources alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.434 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.85%. Sprague Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.54%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sprague Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet downgraded Sprague Resources from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Sprague Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Sprague Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Sprague Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Sprague Resources by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Sprague Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

About Sprague Resources

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution and sale of refined products and natural gas. It operates its business through the following segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment offers refined products, such as heating oil, diesel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel and gasoline.

Recommended Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Sprague Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprague Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.