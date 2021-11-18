Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Decibel Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Decibel Therapeutics from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Decibel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Decibel Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Decibel Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.00.

Get Decibel Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DBTX opened at $7.27 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.82. Decibel Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $24.39.

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.23). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Decibel Therapeutics will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Anna Trask sold 5,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $40,498.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laurence Reid purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $76,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 25,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,486.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DBTX. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Decibel Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Decibel Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Decibel Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Decibel Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Decibel Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

About Decibel Therapeutics

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Decibel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decibel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.