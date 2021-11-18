Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Insider Sells $6,054,380.02 in Stock

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) insider Wendy W. Yang sold 14,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.94, for a total value of $6,054,380.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $436.85 on Thursday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $241.24 and a 12 month high of $451.49. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $394.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $383.19.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.02). Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $721.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DECK. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $447.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $444.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $456.25.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at $2,940,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 68.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,032,000 after buying an additional 139,840 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 76.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 74.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,652 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 12.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 303,187 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,179,000 after buying an additional 33,374 shares during the period. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.