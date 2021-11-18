DeepOnion Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,039.00 (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $3.24 million and approximately $1,039.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 20.6% against the dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000250 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003422 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000667 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00019810 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00013557 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,596,575 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

