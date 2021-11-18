Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Deere & Company accounts for approximately 1.3% of Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DE. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 170.4% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 128.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $353.52 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $347.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $356.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $250.54 and a 12-month high of $400.34. The company has a market cap of $109.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.08.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 18.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 24.33%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI downgraded Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $470.00 to $354.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.06.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

