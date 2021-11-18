Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 428,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,080 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.01% of Deluxe worth $20,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Deluxe by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,505,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,909,000 after acquiring an additional 45,932 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the second quarter worth about $224,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Deluxe by 1,147.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,110,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,436 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Deluxe by 29.8% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 192,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,177,000 after purchasing an additional 44,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the second quarter worth about $422,000. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Cowen began coverage on Deluxe in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

DLX opened at $37.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.05. Deluxe Co. has a one year low of $24.58 and a one year high of $48.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.60.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Deluxe had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $532.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.18%.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

