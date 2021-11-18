DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Sets New 12-Month High at $38.15

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.15 and last traded at $37.73, with a volume of 18564 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.83.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DNZOY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DENSO from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of DENSO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

The firm has a market cap of $59.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.15 and its 200 day moving average is $34.57.

DENSO Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive component and systems, industrial products, and home appliances. It operates through the following business divisions: Automotive, Consumer Products, Industrial Products, and New Business Fields. The Automotive division develops and manufactures powertrain control systems, gasoline and diesel engine management systems, semiconductor sensors, micro electronic devices, car and bus air conditioning systems, telematic products, body electronics, windshield wiper systems, power windows, power steering, and power sliding doors.

