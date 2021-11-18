DerivaDAO (DDX) Price Hits $5.25

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. One DerivaDAO coin can now be bought for about $5.25 or 0.00008842 BTC on exchanges. DerivaDAO has a market cap of $137.10 million and approximately $679,392.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DerivaDAO has traded down 9.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.25 or 0.00067744 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00070299 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.78 or 0.00088838 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59,026.49 or 0.99345191 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,159.22 or 0.07000220 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About DerivaDAO

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex . DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official

Buying and Selling DerivaDAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DerivaDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DerivaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

