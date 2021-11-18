Desjardins Reaffirms Hold Rating for KP Tissue (TSE:KPT)

Desjardins reissued their hold rating on shares of KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for KP Tissue’s FY2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of KP Tissue from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. CIBC reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a C$11.00 target price on shares of KP Tissue in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$11.20.

Shares of KPT opened at C$10.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.38. KP Tissue has a 12 month low of C$10.00 and a 12 month high of C$12.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$102.66 million and a PE ratio of -28.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. KP Tissue’s dividend payout ratio is presently -197.80%.

About KP Tissue

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

