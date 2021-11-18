Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) PT Lowered to $11.00

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) had its target price reduced by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 54.93% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Desktop Metal from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cross Research lowered shares of Desktop Metal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Desktop Metal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.13.
Shares of DM opened at $7.10 on Tuesday. Desktop Metal has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $34.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.68.
Desktop Metal Company Profile
Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.
