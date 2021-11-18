Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) PT Lowered to $11.00

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) had its target price reduced by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 54.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Desktop Metal from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cross Research lowered shares of Desktop Metal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Desktop Metal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.13.

Get Desktop Metal alerts:

Shares of DM opened at $7.10 on Tuesday. Desktop Metal has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $34.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.68.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DM. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Desktop Metal in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,282,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Desktop Metal by 338.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,106 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 43,311 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Desktop Metal by 308.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,736 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 33,786 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Desktop Metal in the first quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Desktop Metal in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,221,000. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Desktop Metal Company Profile

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.