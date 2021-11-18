Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) Announces Earnings Results

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.13, Yahoo Finance reports. Destination XL Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 137.94%.

OTCMKTS:DXLG traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,105,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.94. The company has a market capitalization of $533.81 million, a PE ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 1.49. Destination XL Group has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $8.99.

A number of research analysts have commented on DXLG shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Destination XL Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Destination XL Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Destination XL Group from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

In related news, CAO John F. Cooney sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Peter H. Jr. Stratton sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $124,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 223,739 shares of company stock valued at $1,659,357 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Destination XL Group in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

About Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group, Inc engages in the retail of specialty products. It offers shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, activewear, suiting, underwear and lounge, shoes, and accessories. It distributes its products under the following brand names: Destination X, DXL, DXL Men’s Apparel, DXL Outlets, Casual Male XL, and Casual Male XL Outlets.

