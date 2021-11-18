Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Price Target to $32.00

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ONEM. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $55.50 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.27.

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEM opened at $21.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.84 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.76. 1Life Healthcare has a one year low of $19.10 and a one year high of $59.82.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.16). 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 32.50% and a negative return on equity of 20.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other 1Life Healthcare news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $68,672.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the second quarter worth $46,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 43.4% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 33.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.