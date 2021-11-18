Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Downgrades Almirall (OTCMKTS:LBTSF) to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Almirall (OTCMKTS:LBTSF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Almirall in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued an overweight rating for the company.

Get Almirall alerts:

OTCMKTS LBTSF opened at $15.30 on Wednesday. Almirall has a fifty-two week low of $15.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.18.

Almirall, SA, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of skin-health related medicines worldwide. The company offers its products for dermatological diseases comprising actinic keratosis, atopic dermatitis, cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, androgenic alopecia, psoriasis, onychomycosis, oncodermatology, acne, and orphan indications; and for the central nervous system, cardiovascular, and gastrointestinal diseases.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Almirall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almirall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.