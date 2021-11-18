Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Price Target to €12.00

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.00 ($12.94) to €12.00 ($14.12) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of ABN AMRO Bank to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of ABN AMRO Bank to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €13.00 ($15.29) to €13.50 ($15.88) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €11.50 ($13.53) to €12.30 ($14.47) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €10.80 ($12.71) to €13.00 ($15.29) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.71.

Shares of OTCMKTS AAVMY opened at $14.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.29. ABN AMRO Bank has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $15.06.

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

