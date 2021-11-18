Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Price Target to €12.00

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.00 ($12.94) to €12.00 ($14.12) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of ABN AMRO Bank to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of ABN AMRO Bank to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €13.00 ($15.29) to €13.50 ($15.88) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €11.50 ($13.53) to €12.30 ($14.47) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €10.80 ($12.71) to €13.00 ($15.29) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.71.

Shares of OTCMKTS AAVMY opened at $14.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.29. ABN AMRO Bank has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $15.06.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

