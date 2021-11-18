Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Price Target to $79.00

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $77.00 to $79.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
LSXMA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.50.
Shares of LSXMA stock opened at $55.85 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.23. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $39.40 and a 52 week high of $56.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of -85.92 and a beta of 1.23.
The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile
Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.
