Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Price Target to $79.00

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $77.00 to $79.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

LSXMA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Shares of LSXMA stock opened at $55.85 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.23. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $39.40 and a 52 week high of $56.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of -85.92 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 165,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

