Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Rating Increased to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on DLAKY. Berenberg Bank upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. AlphaValue downgraded Deutsche Lufthansa to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from €7.14 ($8.40) to €8.00 ($9.41) in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €7.20 ($8.47) target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Lufthansa currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.79.

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

OTCMKTS:DLAKY opened at $7.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $15.56.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.16. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative return on equity of 138.43% and a negative net margin of 22.37%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -3.36 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 476,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 23,163 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.08% of Deutsche Lufthansa worth $5,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.