Diageo (LON:DGE) Price Target Increased to GBX 4,470 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Diageo (LON:DGE) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 4,300 ($56.18) to GBX 4,470 ($58.40) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.16% from the stock’s current price.

DGE has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,580 ($46.77) target price on Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays raised their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,000 ($52.26) to GBX 4,400 ($57.49) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 3,550 ($46.38) target price on Diageo in a report on Monday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,540 ($46.25) to GBX 3,700 ($48.34) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) target price on Diageo in a report on Friday, October 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,865.63 ($50.50).

Shares of Diageo stock opened at GBX 3,881.50 ($50.71) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £90.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10. Diageo has a 12 month low of GBX 2,805.28 ($36.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,364.10 ($57.02). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,591.92 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,494.72.

In other news, insider Ivan Menezes sold 26,664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,801 ($62.73), for a total value of £1,280,138.64 ($1,672,509.33). Also, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,494 ($45.65) per share, for a total transaction of £8,280.78 ($10,818.89). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 25,690 shares of company stock worth $90,607,536.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

