Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $208.61

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $208.61 and last traded at $208.55, with a volume of 1502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $205.05.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DEO. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Diageo in the second quarter valued at $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the second quarter worth about $41,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Diageo in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Diageo in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.84% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

