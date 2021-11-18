Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15, Yahoo Finance reports. Diana Shipping had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 11.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

NYSE DSX traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.02. 1,095,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,167,819. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.80. Diana Shipping has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $6.36. The firm has a market cap of $367.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 8.28%. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is currently -142.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Diana Shipping by 118.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,588,794 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,088,000 after acquiring an additional 860,453 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Diana Shipping by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 155,055 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 5,418 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 20.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Diana Shipping in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

