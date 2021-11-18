DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Downgraded by Kepler Capital Markets to Hold

Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DiaSorin from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of DiaSorin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $201.25 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $201.25.

Get DiaSorin alerts:

Shares of DSRLF opened at $220.95 on Wednesday. DiaSorin has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $238.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.19.

DiaSorin SpA engages in the development, production, and marketing of reagent kits for in vitro diagnostics. It specializes in the provision of immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics solutions which meet the needs of the following clinical areas: infectious diseases, cardiac markers, bone metabolism, hepatitis & retrovirus, oncology and endocrinology.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for DiaSorin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaSorin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.