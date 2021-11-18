DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on DSRLF. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of DiaSorin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $201.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DiaSorin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DiaSorin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.25.

Shares of DSRLF opened at $220.95 on Wednesday. DiaSorin has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $238.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.19.

DiaSorin SpA engages in the development, production, and marketing of reagent kits for in vitro diagnostics. It specializes in the provision of immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics solutions which meet the needs of the following clinical areas: infectious diseases, cardiac markers, bone metabolism, hepatitis & retrovirus, oncology and endocrinology.

