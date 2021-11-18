Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Stake Increased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 38.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 88.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ling Zeng sold 1,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $28,640.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shreeram Aradhye sold 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $44,142.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DRNA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.30.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.56. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.06 and a 52-week high of $40.14.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 103.08% and a negative net margin of 64.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

