Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Digital Ally had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 145.30%.

DGLY stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.43. 74,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,286,912. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Digital Ally has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $3.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.50. The firm has a market cap of $74.25 million, a PE ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Digital Ally by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 490,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 124,083 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Digital Ally by 349.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,818 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 44,190 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Digital Ally by 1,203.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 24,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Digital Ally from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of digital audio, video recording, and speed detection devices. Its products include in-car camera systems, body-worn camera, mirrored in-car and vehicle video system, and portable surveillance system. The company was founded on December 13, 2000 and is headquartered in Lenexa, KS.

