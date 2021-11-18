Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Digital Ally had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 145.30%.
DGLY stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.43. 74,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,286,912. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Digital Ally has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $3.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.50. The firm has a market cap of $74.25 million, a PE ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.62.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Digital Ally by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 490,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 124,083 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Digital Ally by 349.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,818 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 44,190 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Digital Ally by 1,203.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 24,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.46% of the company’s stock.
About Digital Ally
Digital Ally, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of digital audio, video recording, and speed detection devices. Its products include in-car camera systems, body-worn camera, mirrored in-car and vehicle video system, and portable surveillance system. The company was founded on December 13, 2000 and is headquartered in Lenexa, KS.
