DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DigitalBridge Group Inc. is an investment firm dedicated to digital infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group Inc., formerly known as Colony Capital Inc., is based in BOCA RATON, Fla. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of DBRG stock opened at $7.77 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.95. DigitalBridge Group has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.55.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 37.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DigitalBridge Group will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other DigitalBridge Group news, major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc acquired 152,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.47 per share, with a total value of $2,510,028.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 830,138 shares of company stock valued at $13,654,290. Company insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth about $554,719,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth about $377,848,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth about $189,985,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth about $180,729,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth about $119,822,000. 86.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

