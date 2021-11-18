DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DigitalOcean helps developers, startups and small and medium-sized businesses rapidly build, deploy and scale applications to accelerate innovation and increase productivity and agility. DigitalOcean is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DOCN. Barclays lifted their price target on DigitalOcean from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair assumed coverage on DigitalOcean in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DigitalOcean from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on DigitalOcean from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.10.

DOCN opened at $129.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.77 and its 200-day moving average is $64.79. DigitalOcean has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $132.74.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $111.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.84 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DigitalOcean news, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 17,838 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $1,285,941.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,407,161.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 67,590 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.31, for a total transaction of $7,320,672.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 207,359 shares of company stock worth $18,690,409.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter valued at $1,373,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 2nd quarter valued at $635,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,405,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,597,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,406,000 after acquiring an additional 882,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

