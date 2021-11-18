Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Sold by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Discovery by 5,238,709.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,872,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,732,000 after buying an additional 4,872,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Discovery by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,233,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,736,000 after buying an additional 49,683 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Discovery by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,132,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,818,000 after buying an additional 152,252 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Discovery by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,620,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,951,000 after buying an additional 1,019,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taal Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Discovery by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Taal Capital Management LP now owns 269,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,822,000 after buying an additional 69,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

DISCK opened at $26.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.89 and a 200-day moving average of $27.20. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.36. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.78 and a 1-year high of $66.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.14). Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

