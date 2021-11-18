DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.13 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ DLO opened at $34.90 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. DLocal has a fifty-two week low of $29.57 and a fifty-two week high of $73.43.

Several brokerages have commented on DLO. New Street Research started coverage on DLocal in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. HSBC lifted their price target on DLocal from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on DLocal from $30.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.11.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DLocal stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) by 557.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,571 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in DLocal were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 67.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLocal Company Profile

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

