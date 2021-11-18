Dogecoin (DOGE) Market Capitalization Tops $29.30 Billion

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. During the last week, Dogecoin has traded 15% lower against the dollar. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000389 BTC on exchanges. Dogecoin has a market cap of $29.30 billion and $1.86 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.34 or 0.00358215 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005544 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000388 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,168,039,255 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

