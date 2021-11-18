Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ) Short Interest Up 170.0% in October

Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, an increase of 170.0% from the October 14th total of 381,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 799,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

DOGZ stock opened at $3.91 on Thursday. Dogness has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $4.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.13.

Get Dogness (International) alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Dogness (International) by 69.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,285 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Dogness (International) during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Dogness (International) during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Dogness (International) during the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dogness (International) in the first quarter worth about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Dogness (International) Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of pet products, including leashes and smart products. Its products include leashes, lanyards, ribbon, collars, harnesses ornaments and specialty products for cats and dog. The firm produces the products in Classic, Elegance, Luxury, LED, Holiday, Special Function and Cat series.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Dogness (International) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dogness (International) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.