Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $285.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.95 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Shares of DLB stock traded up $2.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $90.35. The stock had a trading volume of 784,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,856. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.95. Dolby Laboratories has a twelve month low of $85.24 and a twelve month high of $104.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.63 and its 200 day moving average is $95.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

In other news, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 1,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total value of $171,688.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total value of $2,794,585.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 64,944 shares of company stock valued at $5,970,151 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dolby Laboratories stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DLB shares. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.67.

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

