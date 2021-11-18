Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II (NASDAQ:DGNS) Short Interest Update

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II (NASDAQ:DGNS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a decrease of 40.8% from the October 14th total of 45,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 436,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Antara Capital LP purchased a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 21,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,097 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 78,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 28,524 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 76,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 20,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 90,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

DGNS opened at $10.09 on Thursday. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $14.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.00.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Beta Corp. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

