Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the October 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

OTCMKTS DRXGF remained flat at $$7.29 during trading hours on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.98. Drax Group has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $7.43.

Get Drax Group alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Drax Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Drax Group Plc engages in owning and operating coal-fired power station. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Biomass Supply, and Retail. The Generation segment involves in the generation of electricity at Drax Power Station. The Biomass Supply segment offers production of compressed wood pellets at processing facilities.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Drax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.