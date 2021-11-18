Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Given a C$19.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$19.00 target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares set a C$19.00 price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$18.69.

Get Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst alerts:

Shares of TSE:DIR.UN opened at C$16.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.78 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.12, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 1-year low of C$12.32 and a 1-year high of C$17.60.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.