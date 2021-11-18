Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) Short Interest Up 116.2% in October

Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 116.2% from the October 14th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
OTCMKTS DDEJF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,710. The stock has a market cap of $111.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.83. Dundee has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 23.30 and a current ratio of 23.48.
