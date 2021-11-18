Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) Short Interest Up 116.2% in October

Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 116.2% from the October 14th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS DDEJF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,710. The stock has a market cap of $111.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.83. Dundee has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 23.30 and a current ratio of 23.48.

About Dundee

Dundee Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate, and infrastructure. It also holds portfolio of investments in publicly listed and private enterprises. The company was founded by Barry Gordon and Nathan Edward Goodman on November 2, 1984 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

