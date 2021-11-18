Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Given New C$11.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DPM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$7.32 target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals to C$11.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$11.50 target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

DPM stock opened at C$9.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.80 billion and a PE ratio of 6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$8.13 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.09. Dundee Precious Metals has a one year low of C$7.18 and a one year high of C$9.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.037 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.62%.

In related news, Director Nikolay Hristov sold 32,900 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.40, for a total value of C$309,260.00. Also, insider Dundee Precious Metals Inc. acquired 771,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.53 per share, with a total value of C$5,807,889.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 771,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,807,889. Insiders bought a total of 1,053,300 shares of company stock worth $8,017,377 over the last three months.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

