DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,497,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after purchasing an additional 11,068 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 735.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 521,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,277,000 after purchasing an additional 459,087 shares during the period. Washington Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 8,495 shares during the period. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.86.

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $79.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.49. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.25 and a 1 year high of $87.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 11.06%.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,966,937.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

