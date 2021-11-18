Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) Declares $0.20 — Dividend

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, January 24th. This represents a yield of 8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Eagle Point Income stock opened at $17.92 on Thursday. Eagle Point Income has a 52-week low of $13.23 and a 52-week high of $19.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.82.

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.60 million for the quarter.

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

