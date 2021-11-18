Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.92% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of EBC stock opened at $21.20 on Tuesday. Eastern Bankshares has a 1 year low of $13.88 and a 1 year high of $23.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.37. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.18.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 4.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Greg Allen Sr. Shell sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $579,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. 47.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

