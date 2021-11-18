easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.77

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.77 and last traded at $7.77, with a volume of 280 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.86.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EJTTF shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Sunday, September 19th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $705.00 price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Sunday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, easyJet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.67.

Get easyJet alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.15.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.