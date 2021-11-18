ECC Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:ECRO) Short Interest Down 41.7% in October

ECC Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:ECRO) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 41.7% from the October 14th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS ECRO traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,168. ECC Capital has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.07.

About ECC Capital

ECC Capital Corp. is a mortgage real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in residential mortgage loans. It builds and manages a portfolio of nonconforming residential mortgage loans. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered inIrvine, CA.

