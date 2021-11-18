Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 31,191 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 237,823 shares.The stock last traded at $10.29 and had previously closed at $10.73.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ECVT. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Ecovyst from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $15.00 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ecovyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ecovyst in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.85.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Ecovyst had a negative net margin of 40.37% and a positive return on equity of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $167.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ecovyst Inc will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the third quarter worth $68,543,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the third quarter worth $44,839,000. Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the third quarter worth $33,709,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the third quarter worth $21,312,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the third quarter worth $14,865,000. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

