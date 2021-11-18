Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Edap Tms had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 0.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS.

Edap Tms stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.76. 233,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,205. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.26. Edap Tms has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $10.68.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 403.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 34,426 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 778,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after buying an additional 96,380 shares during the period. 27.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on EDAP. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Edap Tms in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edap Tms from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edap Tms has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which through its subsidiary engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

