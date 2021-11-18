eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) Director Sells $49,746.51 in Stock

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) Director Jonathan D. Root sold 5,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $49,746.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of EFTR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.04. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,781. eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $8.33 and a 12-month high of $40.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.85.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.68. Sell-side analysts predict that eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EFTR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $337,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,503,000. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

About eFFECTOR Therapeutics

Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc

